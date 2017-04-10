Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to star on Broadway
The singer-songwriter will play a factory honcho in the musical starting next month, lured by the show's producers who were curious to see if he was interested in exploring some sort of musical theater role. Urie joked that he offered to build sets, but will settle on singing.
