Orlando Shakespeare Theater Presents an Evening with Michael Dorn
Orlando Shakespeare Theater will host renowned film, television, and stage actor, Michael Dorn for a one-night special event, "An Evening with Michael Dorn ." Dorn will share stories from his illustrious career in an "Inside the Actor's Studio" format hosted by Jim Helsinger , Artistic Director at Orlando Shakespeare Theater.
