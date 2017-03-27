Only on AP: Birthday surprise for Doris Day: She's really 95
In this Jan. 29, 1989 file photo, Clint Eastwood poses with Doris Day at the 46th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Eastwood won a Golden Globe for motion picture directing for his work on "Bird," and Day was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her outstanding contribution to the film industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC