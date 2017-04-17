Normal Theater to hold premiere of 'Black Book'
Vigilant Studios , an individual film studio created by Illinois State University alumni, will premiere its new original short horror film at the end of this month. The new film " Black Book " is about a newly engaged couple, Skylar and Elizabeth, who are trying to adapt to their recent move from a small town to a big city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|19 min
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC