Native Nevadan returns to head state museum in Carson City
A native Nevadan who made his first trip to the state museum in Carson City when he was 2-years-old before going on to work at the Chicago History Museum and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is coming home. Myron Freedman has been the executive director of the Palo Alto History Museum in California the last three years.
