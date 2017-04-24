Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return' in the age of TV reboots

After years of whispers, rumors and a hefty Kickstarter fund , "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" dropped onto the screens of Netflix subscribers everywhere April 14. The original series from which it was born, "Mystery Science Theater 3000," became a cult classic in the 1990s with its simple premise: Put three people in a theater with an awful movie, and watch them make fun of it. The revival of "Mystery Science Theater" is just the latest in a string of cult classics whose time on air was cut short, only to be reincarnated in recent years by a paid streaming service.

