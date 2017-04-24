Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return' in the age of TV reboots
After years of whispers, rumors and a hefty Kickstarter fund , "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" dropped onto the screens of Netflix subscribers everywhere April 14. The original series from which it was born, "Mystery Science Theater 3000," became a cult classic in the 1990s with its simple premise: Put three people in a theater with an awful movie, and watch them make fun of it. The revival of "Mystery Science Theater" is just the latest in a string of cult classics whose time on air was cut short, only to be reincarnated in recent years by a paid streaming service.
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
