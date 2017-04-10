Mysterious downtown dome - the former "Space Theater" - faces demolition
The giant concrete dome just a few blocks from Cleveland City Hall that passers-by have gawked at for more than 40 years could be demolished soon. Once known as the "Space Theater," the sphere at 1440 Lakeside Avenue housed a planetarium the Cleveland school district, built in 1975, to teach students about space and the stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|11 hr
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC