MST3K's Return Is Good Enough That You Should Really Just Relax

The new Mystery Science Theater 3000 , that basic-cable and UHF puppet show that was above all else a treatise about what it was like to grow up on basic cable and UHF, is a cheery, companionable continuation, an almost business-as-usual new season Kickstarted and Netflixed that Febreezes away the stink of the last Gen-X TV nostalgia-revival, The ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.