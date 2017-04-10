Maskers plan dinner theater at Market

The Belfast Maskers will present four evenings of dinner theater in May at the new United Farmers Market of Belfast, 18 Spring St. The shows will include a catered meal, wine, dessert and four one-act plays, both comedy and drama, by authors from around the state of Maine. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, May 5 and 6; and 12 and 13. Dinner, offering both meat and vegetarian options, will be served at 7 p.m. The plays, each running 10 to 20 minutes, will immediately follow the meal.

