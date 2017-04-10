Maskers plan dinner theater at Market
The Belfast Maskers will present four evenings of dinner theater in May at the new United Farmers Market of Belfast, 18 Spring St. The shows will include a catered meal, wine, dessert and four one-act plays, both comedy and drama, by authors from around the state of Maine. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, May 5 and 6; and 12 and 13. Dinner, offering both meat and vegetarian options, will be served at 7 p.m. The plays, each running 10 to 20 minutes, will immediately follow the meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Fri
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC