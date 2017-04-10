Man charged with murder in fatal stab...

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of apparent NYC lover

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

David Keegan Riotto-Haigh, 42, is charged in the stabbing death of James Johnson, whom Riotto-Haigh claims was trying to inject him with drugs. The man who stabbed his apparent gay lover to death in the victim's Brooklyn apartment was charged with murder Tuesday, two days after the grisly crime, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC