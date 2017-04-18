Little Anthony, Jay and the Americans headline San Bernardino show
There will be rock 'n' roll and a healthy dose of soul when some musical legends hit the California Theater of the Performing Arts stage on Saturday. Billed as “Legends of R&B, Soul and Rock 'n' Roll,” the show will feature Little Anthony and the Imperials, Jay and the Americans and Lou Christie.
