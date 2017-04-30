Listen to Leonard Cohen perform at the Walnut Street Theater on April 30, 1985
When Leonard Cohen passed away at age 82 last November, he was mourned as an iconic elder statesman of singer-songwriters the world around. How much of a statesman, exactly? When Cohen played the Walnut Street Theater 32 years ago today, it was a comeback show: his first U.S. performance in ten years, and he had over two decades of music to draw from in compiling his setlist.
