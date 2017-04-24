Lifestyle | Film Director Ivory Coming to Jane Pickens Theater for Screening of The Golden Bowl
American film director James Ivory will be at Newport's Jane Pickens Theater and event center for a screening of his 2000 film The Golden Bowl, followed by a conversation with Yale Senior Lecturer Ronald Gregg. The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 with a pre-show cash bar reception at 3:30 p.m. The Merchant Ivory team is known for films- many of them period pieces adapted from famous novels- that explore themes of class, culture, history and love.
