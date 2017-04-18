Kevin Spacey to host 71st annual Tony Awards
Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner actor Kevin Spacey has been named the host of the 71st Annual Tony Awards, CBS announced Tuesday. and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards.
