John Leguizamo explains his humble beginnings in theater, and inspiring Lin-Manuel Miranda

In a recent profile in Vanity Fair , Lin-Manuel Miranda, the guy behind the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning phenomenon Hamilton , said it wouldn't have existed without John Leguizamo. Leguizamo, star of movies like Carlito's Way and the blockbuster Ice Age movies, knocked down walls for Latinos on Broadway with his one-man shows.

