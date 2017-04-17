John Leguizamo explains his humble beginnings in theater, and inspiring Lin-Manuel Miranda
In a recent profile in Vanity Fair , Lin-Manuel Miranda, the guy behind the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning phenomenon Hamilton , said it wouldn't have existed without John Leguizamo. Leguizamo, star of movies like Carlito's Way and the blockbuster Ice Age movies, knocked down walls for Latinos on Broadway with his one-man shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|5 hr
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|22 hr
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC