Istanbul Theater Festival to be held ...

Istanbul Theater Festival to be held annually

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Currently in its 45th year, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts is taking a step forward to realize a dream project: Starting in 2017, the Istanbul Theater Festival returns to an annual cycle after 15 years of being held biennially. The festival had opened its curtains once a year from its initiation by IKSV in 1989 until 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) Apr 17 General Zod 17
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Apr 16 watching livonia 4
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... Apr 15 silly rabbit 2
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... Apr 14 The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Apr 13 HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC