Insights: In the Capitol's political theater, the budget is a passion play
Denver, CO, United States - September 23, 2005: The Colorado State Capitol Building is the home of the Colorado General Assembly and the offices of the Governor of Colorado and Lieutenant Governor of Colorado. The building was constructed in the 1890s from Colorado white granite, and opened for use in November 1894.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park has packed schedule
|2 hr
|Short2172
|2
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|4 hr
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC