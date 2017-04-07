Imagine Ballet Theater Presents Raymond Van Mason's FAIRYOPOLIS, 4/28-29
Imagine Ballet Theatre, an Ogden-based ballet company, is bringing spring to the stage of Peery's Egyptian Theatre, with their whimsical new production of Fairyopolis on April 28 and 29, 2017. Choreography by Artistic Director Raymond Van Mason and the magical score composed by Felix Mendelssohn will have live accompaniment by Chamber Orchestra Ogden under the direction of Dr. Michael Palumbo, The story is loosely based off the books How to find Flower Fairies by Cicely Mary Barker.
