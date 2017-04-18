How to see Minneapolis through Prince's eyes
Prince was more than a pop star. He was the living embodiment of the music itself; a genre-defying, gender-bending master who could play guitar like Hendrix, out dress Madonna and get down with the spirit of James Brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC