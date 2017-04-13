How being a theater person got John Wilkes Booth killed
After shooting President Abraham Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth leaped from the president's box onto the stage at Ford's Theatre. Friday is the 152nd anniversary of one of the foulest deeds in American history.
Comments
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|16 hr
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Thu
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
