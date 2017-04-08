Harwich theater gets boost from challenge grants

The Cape Cod Theatre Company - Home of the Harwich Jr. Theatre is getting significant help to try to balance its budget, and the push is on to raise tens of thousands of dollars. On Friday, The John K. & Thirza F. Davenport Foundation announced that it has offered a $20,000 challenge grant to the financially troubled theater, saying it will match donations up to that amount from new donors, grants or fundraisers collected by June 30. "We are excited to assist with efforts to continue the work of this creative organization that is such an important part of the fabric of our community," said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of the Davenport Companies in a statement.

