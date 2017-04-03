Harry Potter play hopes for magic at Olivier stage awards
Producers of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" hope the play will work its magic on Sunday at British theater's Olivier Awards , where it's nominated in 11 categories including best new play. Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the stage sequel to J.K. Rowling's wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor.
