Guthrie Theater announces last two sh...

Guthrie Theater announces last two shows for its 2017-18 season

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the two shows it held back when it unveiled its season in early March. The theater will stage " West Side Story " as its big summer musical, officials announced Monday, a day after an Ordway Center-originated production of the classic book musical closed in St Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) 15 hr General Zod 17
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Sun watching livonia 4
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... Sat silly rabbit 2
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... Apr 14 The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Apr 13 HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC