Guthrie Theater announces last two shows for its 2017-18 season
The Guthrie Theater has revealed the two shows it held back when it unveiled its season in early March. The theater will stage " West Side Story " as its big summer musical, officials announced Monday, a day after an Ordway Center-originated production of the classic book musical closed in St Paul.
