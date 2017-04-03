George Brauchler, DA in Theater Shooting Case, on Why He's Running for Governor
George Brauchler has become the first major Republican figure to announce that he's seeking to be elected governor of Colorado in 2018. On the Democratic side, ex-state senator Mike Johnstone entered the campaign in January , and after former Senator Ken Salazar declared that he wouldn't be taking part in the race , other Democratic hopefuls began positioning themselves for a run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC