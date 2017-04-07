Gently Down the Stream, Starring Harvey Fierstein, Extends at The Public Theater

The Public Theater announced today a one-week extension for the world premiere of Gently Down the Stream , written by Martin Sherman and directed by Sean Mathias . The show officially opened on Wednesday, April 5, and was previously extended through Sunday, May 14. It will now run an additional week through Sunday, May 21. Tony winner Harvey Fierstein takes the stage in a ravishing world premiere by one of the most influential playwrights of our time, Tony nominee Martin Sherman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.