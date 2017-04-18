From D.C. Theater To '24': The Rise Of Actor Corey Hawkins
Actor Corey Hawkins remembers the moment he knew he wanted to be a performer. At 9 years old, the Washington, D.C., native auditioned for a Kennedy Center production of The Brothers of the Knight , a children's musical about a preacher who doesn't approve of his 12 sons' all-night dancing.
