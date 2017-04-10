Fire causes $1M in damage to UW-Milwa...

Fire causes $1M in damage to UW-Milwaukee arts complex

Read more: WKOW-TV

School officials say a weekend fire has caused $1 million in damage to an arts complex at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The fire was reported after 10 p.m. Saturday in the theater building of the Peck School of the Arts.

