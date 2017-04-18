Film: Crows of the Desert: San Pedro ...

Film: Crows of the Desert: San Pedro theater hosts free screening of film on Armenian genocide

17 hrs ago Read more: Groong

In recognition of Los Angeles County Armenian History Month, a free screening of the film "Crows of the Desert" will be offered Sunday at the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. The 4 p.m. showing is co-sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA Harbor International Film Festival, which showed the film during its March 2017 series.

Chicago, IL

