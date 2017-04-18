Film: Crows of the Desert: San Pedro theater hosts free screening of film on Armenian genocide
In recognition of Los Angeles County Armenian History Month, a free screening of the film "Crows of the Desert" will be offered Sunday at the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. The 4 p.m. showing is co-sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA Harbor International Film Festival, which showed the film during its March 2017 series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC