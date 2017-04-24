Could Netflix Start Releasing More Movies Into Theaters? Here's What The Streaming Service Says
We're living in a time when the nature of consuming movies is changing at a rapid rate. More and more movies have become available on VOD shortly after release, and streaming services like Amazon and Netflix have begun starting to produce their own original movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|21 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 22
|Cheneys Lesbian D...
|3
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|17
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|4
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|Apr 15
|silly rabbit
|2
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Apr 14
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Apr 13
|HvH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC