Chris Evans to make Broadway debut in play with Michael Cera
Captain America's alter-ego, Chris Evans, will make his Broadway debut next March in a production of Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero , also starring Michael Cera. In July, a production of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men will follow.
