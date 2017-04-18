Children's theater doing 2 shows of -...

Children's theater doing 2 shows of - Peter and Wendy' at the Smoot

13 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

Area children are working and rehearsing each evening this week to learn dialogue and scenes as they prepare to put on a play Saturday at the Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg. The Missoula Children's Theatre program has returned to the Smoot Theatre, giving local children a chance to learn and experience live theater, said Smoot director Felice Jorgeson.

