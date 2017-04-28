Cast Announced for Dominique Morissea...

Cast Announced for Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE at Lincoln Center Theater

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Tasha Lawrence, Morocco Omari, Karen Pittman, Namir Smallwood, Jaime Lincoln Smith, and Heather Velazquez will be featured in its upcoming production of Pipeline , a new play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, which begins performances Thursday, June 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater . Opening night is Monday, July 10. In Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline , Nya Joseph is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari , to a private boarding school.

