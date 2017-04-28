Cast Announced for Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE at Lincoln Center Theater
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Tasha Lawrence, Morocco Omari, Karen Pittman, Namir Smallwood, Jaime Lincoln Smith, and Heather Velazquez will be featured in its upcoming production of Pipeline , a new play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, which begins performances Thursday, June 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater . Opening night is Monday, July 10. In Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline , Nya Joseph is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari , to a private boarding school.
