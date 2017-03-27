CARIBBEAT: 'Caribbean Music Comedy an...

CARIBBEAT: 'Caribbean Music Comedy and Theater Festival'

13 hrs ago

Jamaican music star Denroy Morgan and a lineup of comedians are featured Saturday in the next installment of the "Caribbean Music Comedy and Theater Festival" at the Black Spectrum Theatre in Queens. The borough of Queens is the place for Caribbean theater, music and culture as the Black Spectrum Theatre hosts its month-long "Caribbean Music, Comedy and Theater Festival."

