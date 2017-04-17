Box Office: 'Spark' Fails To Ignite A...

Box Office: 'Spark' Fails To Ignite At The Box Office

Read more: Cartoon Brew

According to weekend estimates, the Aaron Woodley-directed film grossed an estimated $112,352 from 365 theaters, a per-theater average of $308. To put into perspective how little that amount is, The Lost City of Z outgrossed Spark this weekend with $112,633, and that film was playing in just four theaters.

