Blake Hammond (left) as Nostradamus and Rob McClure as Nick Bottom...
If you need extra incentive to advocate for arts funding in the wake of the proposed elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities as part of President Trump's budget, what better way to receive that added drive than by experiencing the Renaissance? After all, that time period was not only a rebirth of the arts, but they flourished. The period was full of folks who championed the arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|13 hr
|The phart
|1
|Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap...
|Thu
|HvH
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend...
|Apr 8
|LMAO
|1
|Park has packed schedule
|Apr 3
|Sara
|3
|In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari...
|Apr 3
|Drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC