Blake Hammond (left) as Nostradamus a...

Blake Hammond (left) as Nostradamus and Rob McClure as Nick Bottom...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

If you need extra incentive to advocate for arts funding in the wake of the proposed elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities as part of President Trump's budget, what better way to receive that added drive than by experiencing the Renaissance? After all, that time period was not only a rebirth of the arts, but they flourished. The period was full of folks who championed the arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... 2 hr silly rabbit 1
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... 13 hr The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Thu HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC