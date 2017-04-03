Beauty and the Beast' opens at Stamfo...

Beauty and the Beast' opens at Stamford theater

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Kevin Thompson, playing the part of The Beast and Liz Harrington, playing part of Belle perform on opening night of the musical performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Curtain Call at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Conn on March 31, 2017. The production runs through April 29th, for information please call 203-329-8207 or visit www.CurtainCallInc.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Park has packed schedule 8 hr Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... 16 hr Drive 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC