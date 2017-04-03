Bay Street Theater Announces Creative Team for Production of as You Like it

April 7, 2017 - Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce the creative team of AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare, Directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle. AS YOU LIKE IT will run August 8 - September 3. Subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at www.baystreet.org .

