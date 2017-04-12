Aurora theater prosecutor George Brau...

Aurora theater prosecutor George Brauchler announces bid for Colorado governor

19 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler will compete for the Republican Party's nomination for governor, his campaign is expected to announce Wednesday. The energetic district attorney for the state's largest jurisdiction gained prominence for several high-profile cases, including acting as the lead prosecutor in the case against convicted Colorado theater shooter James Holmes.

