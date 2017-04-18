Apartments planned for James Island movie theater site gain initial approval
Conceptual site plan for the newly proposed James Island apartment complex that will replace the Carmike James Island 8 movie theater The 132-unit apartment complex set to replace the Carmike James Island 8 movie theater earned conceptual approval from Charleston's Design Review Board. In a narrow, 3-2 vote, board members said the plans for the project had evolved since an unsuccessful outing in March for the development that drew considerable criticism from the public during Monday's meeting.
