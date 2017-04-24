a West Side Storya is fully realized ...

a West Side Storya is fully realized stagecraft in La Mirada

Marlene Martinez, center, delivers a dynamite performance as Anita, seen here leading the iconic musical number “America.” When: Through May 14. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday In its day, “West Side Story” broke new ground in the world of musical theater by meshing the basics of “Romeo and Juliet” with then-current issues like juvenile delinquency, teen street gangs and racial bigotry. The best productions play to the fact that the 1957 musical is hugely a product of its time and place.

