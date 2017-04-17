a The Originalista and the power, glory of Antonin Scalia: Larry Wilson

What does it mean if we fall for someone, fall into friendship or in love, with whom we adamantly disagree? Disagree about God, about art, about mores, about every political thing in this crazy world? Feature writers, and playwrights, too, love to tell such man-bites-dog stories. Liberal James Carville and conservative Mary Matalin, longtime Democratic and Republican political consultants, practically turned their happy marriage of opposites into a vaudeville act, and they lucratively took it on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.