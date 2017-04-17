a The Originalista and the power, glo...

a The Originalista and the power, glory of Antonin Scalia: Larry Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

What does it mean if we fall for someone, fall into friendship or in love, with whom we adamantly disagree? Disagree about God, about art, about mores, about every political thing in this crazy world? Feature writers, and playwrights, too, love to tell such man-bites-dog stories. Liberal James Carville and conservative Mary Matalin, longtime Democratic and Republican political consultants, practically turned their happy marriage of opposites into a vaudeville act, and they lucratively took it on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... 5 hr silly rabbit 1
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... 16 hr The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Thu HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC