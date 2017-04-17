a Oh. My. God.a : Ross and Rachel and the gang are back in a parody a Friendsa musical
It's been more than a decade since the six-member gang from "Friends" disappeared from the NBC primetime lineup, though a rerun of Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler and Joey and Phoebe is never more than a few hours away on some channel. The characters from the popular sitcom, which followed the lives of six friends living in New York City, will be back this fall, according to Billboard .
