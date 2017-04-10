a Last Jedia trailer at Star Wars Cel...

a Last Jedia trailer at Star Wars Celebration brings joy, concern to fans

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

For many fans at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this weekend, seeing “The Last Jedi” trailer on the big screen alongside the stars and filmmakers was basically the reason many traveled across nations and oceans for the experience. Despite having paid for hotel room beds, thousands on Thursday night slept on the concrete floors in a cavernous and chilly exhibit hall queuing area, knowing it would be long hours before a morning presentation of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two musicals and a modern circus at Muhlenberg ... 12 hr silly rabbit 1
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... 22 hr The phart 1
News Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of ap... Thu HvH 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 2
News The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend... Apr 8 LMAO 1
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC