a Last Jedia trailer at Star Wars Celebration brings joy, concern to fans
For many fans at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this weekend, seeing “The Last Jedi” trailer on the big screen alongside the stars and filmmakers was basically the reason many traveled across nations and oceans for the experience. Despite having paid for hotel room beds, thousands on Thursday night slept on the concrete floors in a cavernous and chilly exhibit hall queuing area, knowing it would be long hours before a morning presentation of the film.
