A cat and dog walk into a bar: Comedy Pet Theater brings its funny/furry act to N.J.
Gregory Popovich and his rescue animals perform during a performance of the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater show. The performers offer two shows at the State Theatre of NJ April 9 The trick to training cats, according to Gregory Popovich of Popovich Comedy Pet Theater , is to find something they like to do and "encourage their natural habits," like jumping or climbing.
