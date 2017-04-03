5 to find: Cool movies from Tulsa's upcoming Architecture & Design Film Festival
An acclaimed film festival showing movies about the best architecture and design from around the world is coming to Tulsa, presented by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. The Architecture & Design Film Festival will screen more than 20 films at Circle Cinema, and that's in addition to panel discussions, guest speakers and social events.
