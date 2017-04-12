12 Renaissance Faire 2017 tips for fo...

12 Renaissance Faire 2017 tips for food, fun and games

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

The Queen of the May performs in the Call of Fair rehearsal for the Renaissance Faire in the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area Sunday April 1, 2007 in Irwindale. The fair opens April 7 and runs every weekend thru May 20. 'Tis spring, which means maidens, wenches, knights and fools are heading to the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Irwindale April 8-May 21. With so much to see, do and eat, we asked a panel of experts - that is, Faire performers - to give us their tips for a great day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Park has packed schedule Apr 3 Sara 3
News In the spotlight: Tupelo teacher enjoys prepari... Apr 3 Drive 1
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC