Wild & Scenic Film Festival puts nature - and the problems affecting it - on centerstage
During this year's Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Thursday at Chatham University, viewers can experience the grand vistas, adventures and inspired commentary about nature, with serious problems lurking - climate change, species extinction and environmental injustice. "We will show 13 films, a variety that range from 2 to 15 minutes, and a number of which explore environmental issues or show beautiful ecosystems most people don't have a chance to visit," said Mary Kate Ranii, program and outreach coordinator for the Pennsylvania Resources Council.
