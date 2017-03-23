Why DIY Theater Still Has a Place in NYC
Cameron Stuart lives and breathes DIY theater. Not only does this New Yorker produce his own works, but he's one of eight operators of a DIY space called the Glove that hosts performances of music, theater, poetry, and all things artistic.
