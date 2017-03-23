What's the role of theater in this time of Trump?

But what about theater? What is the role of playwrights when confronted with an unprecedented figure like Trump and the overheated political environment he has generated? Last weekend brought the premiere in Los Angeles of "Building the Wall,'' a drama by Robert Schenkkan inspired by Trump's immigration policies. Schenkkan - who won a Tony Award for "All the Way,'' about an earlier US president, Lyndon B. Johnson - has said he wrote the new play in a "white-hot fury,'' in only one week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.