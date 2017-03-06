Westhill to host 81st annual drama festival

The audience watches "Metamorphoses" performed by members of the Joel Barlow Theatre Program as part of the Connecticut Drama Association's annual festival on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Redding, Conn. less FILE - The audience watches "Metamorphoses" performed by members of the Joel Barlow Theatre Program as part of the Connecticut Drama Association's annual festival on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Redding, ... more STAMFORD - For the price of a movie ticket, the public will have a chance to enjoy a weekend's worth of shows right here in Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.